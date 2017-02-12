Visitors flock to the Valley to escape blistering snowstorm back east Arizona News Visitors flock to the Valley to escape blistering snowstorm back east Tonight, the northeast is getting pounded again with a severe winter storm.

- Snow as far as the eye can see.

Tonight, the northeast is getting pounded again with a severe winter storm.

Conditions are so bad that hundreds of flights nationwide to places like Boston or providence, Rhode Island were either cancelled or delayed Sunday.

Fox 10's Stefania Okolie talked to some travelers who were lucky enough to catch flights despite the snowy weather.

From cities crippled by snow and ice…

“It was snowing pretty hard when we left.”

To the warm valley of the sun--

“I’m looking forward to getting outside so when I’m done with you I’m heading out.”

These travelers from the east coast took a big deep breathe as they look forward to hanging up the coats and putting away the snow boots for a short few days.

Ted Gresick came over from Alabany, New York...slowed down by icy and snowy conditions.

“Six to eight inches snowing heavy the planes were delayed they were d-icing.”

D-icing seemed to be the issue across much of the east coast-- that is, if the snow wasn't.

And then we had to wait online for d-icing and everyone else had to delay we were on the ground for at at least an hour.

“It was snowing the whole way, cars going off the Marine Parkway.”

A scene these folks won't see in the valley while here for business...

“I'd like to maybe squeeze in sometimes after i get out of my training classes and sit outside and soak up the nice weather.”