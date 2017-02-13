Valley florists busy preparing for Valentine's Day Arizona News Valley florists busy preparing for Valentine's Day It's the Valentine's Day staple that Americans spent $2 billion on last year, and florists in the Valley are preparing for what could be a busy start to the week. FOX 10's Liz Kotalik reports.

- It's the Valentine's Day staple that Americans spent $2 billion on last year.

Flowers are always and winner, which is why florists at Safeway and Albertsons have been busy for weeks.

"Our coolers are all loaded at all of our 144 stores statewide and we start preparing weeks and months in advance," Nancy Keane said. "So, we're ready to go. It's all hands on deck here."

Roses may be red, but they can also be expensive. Take this bouquet at Safeway, which will cost you $150.

Stores have other options, too... just make sure you know your price point and ask for help. Once you spend the dough, you gotta keep the flowers alive.

"Put it in water and always use the plant food when you're given plant food with any floral arraignment," Keane said. "Use that, change the water out every other day, and always do a fresh clip at an angle. Your roses will last a couple of weeks."

Safeway and Albertsons locations plan on selling half a million roses in Arizona alone! It'll be one of the busiest holidays for florists, with a close second being Mother's Day.