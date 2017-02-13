Valley man loses 60 pounds in 60 days Arizona News Valley man loses 60 pounds in 60 days William Warren suffered from herniated discs, high cholesterol and Type 2 Diabetes. FOX 10's Courtney Griffin has more on what motivated Warren to lose weight.

- William Warren suffered from herniated discs, high cholesterol and Type 2 Diabetes.

"I lost 60.4 pounds in 60 days," he said. "I feel amazing, I feel like a whole new human being."

He says what motivated him to make a change was his son.

"I was just constantly in pain and felt like I was failing as a father because I couldn't do the things I wanted to do," he said. "I spent the entire month of October in bed."

He worked hard each and every day for 60 days with a trainer and drastically changed his eating habits and the weight started falling off.

"I cut out all processed foods, all sugars, almost no carbs," he said.

He says he switched up his workouts to stay motivated and even did some two-a-days.

"Strength training in the morning, then I would do a yoga session or Pilates or cardio or swimming," he said.

He hopes his story inspires others to get started and says one key piece of advice is to have structure.