Teacher accused of having inappropriate relations with foreign exchange student

- A 36-year-old elementary school teacher has been arrested and accused having inappropriate relations with a 17-year-old.

According to a statement released by Goodyear Police, Joshua Schroder is a teacher at Rainbow Valley Elementary School, which is a school run by the Liberty School District. Schroder was arrested on Sunday.

The alleged victim, according to the statement, is a foreign exchange student.

According to police, Schroder was booked into the 4th Avenue Jail, and is facing nine counts of alleged sexual conduct with a minor, and two counts of alleged contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

On Monday, Liberty School District released, on their website, the following statement of Schroder's arrest: