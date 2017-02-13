Teacher accused of having inappropriate relations with foreign exchange student

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (KSAZ) - A 36-year-old elementary school teacher has been arrested and accused having inappropriate relations with a 17-year-old.
According to a statement released by Goodyear Police, Joshua Schroder is a teacher at Rainbow Valley Elementary School, which is a school run by the Liberty School District. Schroder was arrested on Sunday.
The alleged victim, according to the statement, is a foreign exchange student.
According to police, Schroder was booked into the 4th Avenue Jail, and is facing nine counts of alleged sexual conduct with a minor, and two counts of alleged contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
On Monday, Liberty School District released, on their website, the following statement of Schroder's arrest:
Dear Staff, Parents and Guardians,
The district learned early this morning that Joshua Schroder, Rainbow Valley Elementary School teacher, was arrested for alleged improper conduct with a 17 year old minor. The minor is not a current or former student of the Liberty Elementary School District. We understand that Mr. Schroder is being held by law enforcement. The district will cooperate fully with law enforcement.
In the meantime, pending further information, the teacher has been reassigned to home and will be prohibited from being on district property and having contact with any district students or staff. Once the district has gathered further information, we will take appropriate action regarding the employment of Mr. Schroder.
Dr. Andy Rogers
Superintendent