Uranium scare led to HAZMAT response in Phoenix

A Uranium discovery led to a scare at a senior living campus in Phoenix.

- HAZMAT teams were called out to a senior living campus in Phoenix Monday night, following a woman's potentially dangerous discovery that turned out to be much less dangerous than once thought.

According to Phoenix Fire officials, crews were called out to the 1600 block of W. Glendale Avenue, after reports of an product believed to be Uranium was found in a lead cylinder.

Uranium, according to the Los Alamos National Laboratory website, is a radioactive product.

The person who reportedly owned the Uranium was a Chemist until his death in December. His daughter-in-law was reportedly cleaning out the garage when the Uranium was found.

No one was reportedly exposed to the harmful effects of radiation, and meters were not able to register anything.

Owning Uranium is not illegal.