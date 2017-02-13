FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Family gets busy for sheep shearing season

It's not big, but there is a wool industry in Arizona. FOX 10's Ty Brennan caught up with a family in Casa Grande, during sheep shearing season.

Posted:Feb 13 2017 11:03PM MST

Updated:Feb 13 2017 11:03PM MST

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. (KSAZ) - It's something many Arizona students have learned in schools: the Five C's of Arizona, of which four represented the former pillars of the state's economy:

Cattle, Citrus, Copper, and Cotton.

Cotton, as we know, is a very common clothing material, but it is not the only clothing material one can find being grown or harvested in Arizona.

In fact, south of the Valley, there is a family that is raising sheep to manufacture wool. They are the only ones left in Arizona who are still doing it.

FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories