Family gets busy for sheep shearing season

It's not big, but there is a wool industry in Arizona. FOX 10's Ty Brennan caught up with a family in Casa Grande, during sheep shearing season.

- It's something many Arizona students have learned in schools: the Five C's of Arizona, of which four represented the former pillars of the state's economy:

Cattle, Citrus, Copper, and Cotton.

Cotton, as we know, is a very common clothing material, but it is not the only clothing material one can find being grown or harvested in Arizona.

In fact, south of the Valley, there is a family that is raising sheep to manufacture wool. They are the only ones left in Arizona who are still doing it.

FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.