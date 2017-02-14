Controlled flooding from lakes shuts down Valley roads Arizona News Controlled flooding from lakes shuts down Valley roads Excess water from Horseshoe and Bartlett Lakes on the Verde River is currently being released into what's normally the dry Salt River.

"We're making these to kind of minimize the impact of potential flow downstream," Stephen Flora said.

The last time SRP did this was in 2010 and they do it whenever Bartlett and Horseshoe Lakes get to 90 percent capacity.

"We like to leave a little space in there to accommodate any storms that may come in to give us a little room to store that and to capture snow melt as it continues, rather than have to do higher releases if we do have that situation," Flora said.

McKellips Road just east of Alma School goes through the Salt River bottom and is currently closed.

"I'd advise anyone who's driving along any of those road that cross through the Salt River, just to make sure to be aware, don't cross any flooded areas," Flora said.

The length of the road closure depends on what kind of weather hits the northern part of the state.