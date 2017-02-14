Police: 12-year-old arrested for making threats towards Peoria school

- Police say a 12-year-old boy has been arrested for making threats towards a Peoria school through social media.

The Peoria Police Department says the boy, who attends Alta Loma Elementary School, made threats through social media towards Santa Fe Elementary School.

The boy allegedly threatened to conduct a school shooting and posted a picture of a gun to social media. Police later located a toy gun at the boy's home.

Police say the boy was arrested after two students contacted school officials and informed them of the social media threats on February 13.

The suspect was arrested and has been booked into the Durango Juvenile Detention Center.