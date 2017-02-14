10 things to know about Arizona

As Arizona celebrates the state's 105th birthday, here are 10 things to know about the 48th state of the country.

1. No one really knows where the state got its name from

Some believe the name "Arizona" came from the Spanish term for "Arid Zone" (Arida Zona), but others believe that's not the case.

Some scholars say the state's name came from a Tohono O’odham village in Southern Arizona called "Ali-Shonak", or “Place of the Small Spring.” That name was reportedly corrupted by Spanish people to Arizona.

Other scholars say the state's name came from the Basque term "Arizonac", or “good oak trees.”. Basque is a language spoken by some in Northern Spain.

(Source: True West Magazine)

2. The state almost had a capitol designed by Frank Lloyd Wright

In the 50s, famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright submitted plans for a new capitol building. According to the Arizona Capitol Museum, the state was looking to relocate the State Capitol at the time, and if built, the new building would have been placed near the south side of the Papago Mountains.

(Source: Arizona Capitol Museum)

3. A territorial legislature meeting in 1885 had a great impact on the state, even today

The 13th Arizona Territorial Legislature met 132 years ago, and Arizona wasn't a state back then, but its impact is still being felt by the state, and beyond, today.

According to a book released in 1916, the 13th Territorial Legislature voted to give funds for Tucson to build a university. We now call that school University of Arizona (UofA). As of Fall 2015, 43,088 students attend UofA.

The same legislature also gave Tempe a "Normal School" to train teachers. That "Normal School" is now Arizona State University (ASU). As of Fall 2016, 98,146 students attend ASU.

4. A monument erected by ADOT actually honors a Muslim from Syria

According to the official website of the City of Quartzite, ADOT erected a monument over the grave of a man named "Hi Jolly" in 1936.

According to the website, Hi Jolly's real name was Hadji Ali. Ali, according to the website, was born in Syria, and came to the U.S. in the 1850s to become a camel driver for the U.S. Army.

Ali, who later became a prospector, died in 1902 in Quartzite.

5. We grow a lot of Cotton. Like, a lot.

According to a fact sheet put out by the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee, the state grows enough cotton to make more than a pair of jeans for every single person in the U.S.