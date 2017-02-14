Local man onboard missing Alaskan crab boat Arizona News Local man onboard missing Alaskan crab boat Neighbors are reacting to news that a Chandler man who is on a crab boat in Alaska has gone missing. FOX 10's Steve Krafft reports.

- A Chandler man is missing, while working in one of the world's most dangerous jobs.

The, identified as Kai Hamik, was onboard a fishing boat called "Destination" off the Alaskan coast when it disappeared on Saturday. According to the Coast Guard in Alaska, they received a signal from the boat's emergency beacon, but as of yet, there's no sign of the boat, or the crew.

The boat was reportedly fishing for Snow Crab at the time, and Hamik, a 2006 Desert Ridge High School graduate, was one of six people onboard. The boat was last seen in freezing waters off of the Bering Sea.

Hamik's neighbors in Chandler are nervous.

"You know, the best hope is they have made it into one of the life rafts and they are still surviving," said Craig Corbin. "Never want to give up hope."

Hamik's neighbor described him as an unfailingly cheerful and positive person. When he was not working aas a fisherman, he reportedly loved to ride his motorcycle.

"When they were in off-season and he came back home, he would live it up," said Corbin. "Great time, quick with smile and a good word. Always willing to lend a hand. Just a sweetheart of a guy."

The Coast Guard suspended its search for "Destination" on Tuesday. The news was particularly sad for a neighbor who agreed to speak, but asked FOX 10 Phoenix not to identify her.

"He is such a great neighbor," said the woman. "It is hard for anybody to deal with, you know? You don't know that much on a personal level, so it is hard to happen for anybody. So our hopes and our prayers are out there."