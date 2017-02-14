Couples line up to tie the knot on Valentine's Day Arizona News Couples line up to tie the knot on Valentine's Day Many people lined up in Downtown Phoenix Tuesday - Valentine's Day - to take that vow with their significant other. FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.

- Valentine's Day has a special spot in the hearts and minds of many Americans, be it a day to celebrate love, or a day to raise awareness for those who are single. For some couples, however, February 14 will forever be a special day for them.

It's the day of their wedding. Dozens of couples lined up at the Maricopa County Courthouse on Tuesday, to take the vow. Judges were at the ready, and they were there until all the couples were hitched.

"Typically, on any given day, we'll do 80 to 90 marriages licenses," said Michael Jeanes, Clerk of the Superior Court of Maricopa County. "On Valentine's Day, it's typically double."

On Valentine's Day 2016, the court issued 257 licenses, as they stayed open all weekend long. In 2015, 180 licenses were issued. In 2014, 221 licenses were issued.

Some of the couples said they actually didn't mean to take the vow on Valentine's Day, but decided to do it anyway.