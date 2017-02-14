North Phoenix pursuit ends on US 60 Arizona News North Phoenix pursuit ends on US 60 A police chase that began in North Phoenix ended in the East Valley Tuesday night.

- A pursuit that began Tuesday night near I-17 and Peoria Avenue came to an end in the East Valley.

The pursuit, which began on Tuesday evening, spanned several Valley freeways, with the suspect leading DPS officers south to the I-10, before eventually winding up along the eastbound lanes of US-60, near McClintock.

Troopers were reportedly able to get the driver to stop by throwing out stop sticks on the road. The suspect is in custody, but DPS has not said why they were chasing the suspect in the first place.