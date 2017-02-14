Hit & Run suspect rescued off Piestewa Peak Arizona News Hit & Run suspect rescued off Piestewa Peak A man who was allegedly involved in a hit & run crash needed rescue off Piestewa Peak Tuesday. FOX 10's Kristy Siefkin reports.

- It's a story that has been reported countless times: people being rescued from hiking trails across the Valley, after they were injured or become dehydrated.

On Tuesday, however, a rescue unlike anything seen before took place, when a man accused of a crime was hoisted off Piestewa Peak, in handcuffs.

Phoenix Police reportedly believed the 28-year-old man, a suspect in a hit & run accident, may have run all the way up the mountains to avoid an arrest. Police, Park Rangers, and Fire all helped to track him down on Piestewa Peak.

"We were getting initial reports that there was a man on Piestewa Peak that was bleeding, appeared to be intoxicated, not acting appropriately," said Captain Reda Bigler with Phoenix Fire.

Bigler said the man was found distressed and dehydrated near some ramadas off a minor trail. The handcuffed man was later rescued by helicopter, dangler beneath it before landing safely.

The suspect is reportedly in stable condition at a local hospital. An investigation into the hit & run incident on ongoing.