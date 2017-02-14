Woman speaks out on shooting that killed 17-year-old boy Arizona News Woman speaks out on shooting that killed 17-year-old boy A woman who knew the two victims of a fatal shooting is speaking out about what happened. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.

- A woman who said she has known the two victims of a deadly shooting that took place at a Phoenix home is talking about the tragedy.

The incident took place Monday, and the victim who died was 17 years old. The other victim is a teenager. He was critically wounded in the shooting.

"Cowards, bunch of cowards is what I see," said Angie Rivas. The victim who died, according to Rivas, was like a grandson to her.

"Good loving boy. Hardworker," said Rivas. "He loved music. He and my grandson would rap together. They did gigs here and there where ever they could to make extra money."

Rivas said a man walked up to the victim on the 3300 block of W. Harmont Drive Monday night. He asked for the victim's name, and then opened fire.

The other victim in the shooting is Rivas' own grandson.

"When we first moved in here, I thought this was a really nice neighborhood. I was wrong. Dead wrong," said Rivas. "There's always, always, always, shootings going on."