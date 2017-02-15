Driver killed when SUV crashes into flatbed trailer Arizona News Driver killed when SUV crashes into flatbed trailer A person is dead after an SUV crashed into a flatbed trailer in Phoenix early Wednesday morning.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the driver of the SUV was killed when it crashed into the flatbed trailer near 51st Avenue and Jefferson just before 7 a.m.

The roadway was closed while police conducted their investigation into the crash.

Traffic closure: 51av&Jefferson St for serious collision. Avoid area & use alt route. — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) February 15, 2017

