Gilbert softball coach arrested for alleged sexual conduct with student Arizona News Gilbert softball coach arrested for alleged sexual conduct with student A Gilbert softball coach has been arrested for allegedly engaging in sexual activity with a 14-year-old student.

The Gilbert Police Department says 23-year-old Jael Cerda was arrested on February 14 on sexual conduct with a minor and sex abuse charges. Cerda is not a teacher at the school but works there as a softball coach and allegedly engaged in sexual activity with the girl, who is a student at the school.

Investigators do not believe there are any other victims and there is no connection to another investigation at the school that happened earlier this week.

Police also say there is no indication that the sexual activity happened on school property or during school hours.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.