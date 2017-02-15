1-year-old graduates from PCH after successful heart surgeries Arizona News 1-year-old graduates from PCH after successful heart surgeries Looking at one-year-old Hawk, you'd never know he's already had two heart surgeries. FOX 10's Courtney Griffin has more on this heartwarming story.

- Looking at 1-year-old Hawk, you'd never know he's already had two heart surgeries.

"He definitely showed us and made us learn a lot about his strength and ability about overcoming his abnormal heart," Karina Watson said.

Hawk was born with a single ventricle-type heart disease.

"The left side of his heart wasn't functioning properly," Watson said.

Watson says the day they found out Hawk was boy, they learned about his heart defect. Once born, he was placed on medication until he could undergo two different major surgeries.

In between those surgeries, mom and dad worked at home with him.

"It was a lot of home care for us as parents and a lot of communication between us and the doctors to make sure his heart was functioning at a normal level," Watson said.

Hawk is one of nearly two dozen children who not only made it through the two surgeries, but was able to be treated at home in between them, which wasn't so common 10 years ago.

"He's been really a fighter, he's really been a fighter, he's really grown into that name, Hawk," Watson said.

Today, the graduation held at Phoenix Children's Hospital symbolizes how far the babies and their parents have come.

"Doctors said that today he's the valedictorian for his graduation because he's been doing really well," Watson said.