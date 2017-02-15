Dozens of kids affected by tear gas training

- Dozens of Florence Unified School District students had to be examined by Florence firefighters, after a CS gas training went wrong near a Florence school.

According to officials with the Arizona Department of Corrections, prison staff in Florence were conducting CS gas live-fire training when wind carried the gas to the nearby school.

CS gas, according to DOC officials, is a form of tear gas generally used by law enforcement for crows control, and it is sometimes used on prison inmates who are not following directives in the yard areas.

According to a statement by Florence Unified School District, students at Florence K-8 School reportedly entered the cafeteria with a cough and complained of burning eyes and throat, at around 11:30 a.m.. The school was reportedly put on a "rainy day schedule" so students would not go outdoors, and the Florence Fire Department was called to the school.

Initially, eight students showed signs of illness, according to school officials, and approximately 25 students were examined by fire officials.

According to Department of Corrections officials, winds were blowing towards the west at the time, and winds were strong enough to carry the gas. Department officials said they will evaluate wind conditions and other factors before conducting CS gas training.