Two arrested, accused of defrauding seniors

Two people have been arrested and accused of defrauding senior citizens of tens of thousands of dollars each. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.

- People have been accused of bilking hundreds of thousands of dollars from elderly victims. So far, there are more than two dozen victims across the Valley, and more victims could be out there.

The two men, identified as Alexander Gregg and Peter Toogood, are in jail, and Scottsdale Police said more arrests could be coming, after detectives uncovered a scheme that targeted the elderly.

The victims are reportedly all over the age of 80, and one is reported 96 years old. According to police, the suspects defrauded the victims of a total of at least $200,000.

For Ken Clause's mother, who is 85 years of age, it all started innocently enough, when she answered the door during one August afternoon.

"They convinced her that her house needed to be painted, and the roof redone," said Clause. "Convinced her that then she needed to put money put up front to buy materials."

According to police, the suspects would tell their unsuspecting victims that they would need roof work done, but once they got up to the roof, little to no work was done.

"The work was pretty shoddy," said Clause. "The paint was only half done on the house, and some of it was in poor quality. The roof, they didn't even re-foam the roof, they whitewashed it."

Clause was away on vacation, and the family was horrified. The story, however, did not end there.

"They were calling, like, 15 times a day to want to come back, but wouldn't leave any messages," said Clause.

"They are very forceful," said Sgt. Ben Hoster with Scottsdale Police. "They're very talkative, and telling them, 'you need to get this fixed now, or you have a problem.'"

More than a dozen detectives have spent the past six months to uncover a systematic, aggressive pattern of fraud. Police said Clause's case was not the only case.

Clause said his mother lost $15,000, and was duped into writing checks totaling more than $45,000.

"They're preying on elderly people who don't always have their full faculties with them," said Clause.

"With every victim being over the age of 80, it's disheartening to see them being victimized in these scams in this way," said Sgt. Hoster.

The two's over-aggressive approach may have been their downfall. After one final visit to push some power-washing work, Clause's wife, Linda, got in her car, chased the two down, and grabbed a photo of their Texas license plate.

Both Gregg and Toogood are facing four counts of alleged fraud. Both reportedly have fraud and theft convictions that date back a quarter of a century. The Attorney General's Office has been looking at their case all week.