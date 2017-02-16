Troopers stop wrong-way driver after Valley freeway chase Arizona News Troopers stop wrong-way driver after Valley freeway chase Troopers have stopped a wrong-way driver following a freeway chase that began in Phoenix and ended in Mesa.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety tells FOX 10 that the incident began at about 3 a.m. in Phoenix when a woman in her 20s began driving southbound in the northbound lanes of State Route 51 near Thomas Road.

The woman then exited the freeway near Sky Harbor International Airport and got back on the freeway and headed eastbound in the westbound lanes of US 60. DPS troopers deployed stop sticks and the wrong-way driver was stopped near Alma School Road in Mesa.

DPS stops a wrong way driver on U.S. 60 just west of Alma School no injuries #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/xsMLcCU7Q5 — Rudy Casillas (@RudyFox10) February 16, 2017

The driver has been taken into custody and the cause of the wrong-way pursuit is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.