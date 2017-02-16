Group to file initiative to get legalization of recreational marijuana back on Arizona ballot Arizona News Group to file initiative to get legalization of recreational marijuana back on Arizona ballot A political action committee plans to file a new initiative to get the legalization of marijuana on the Arizona ballot in 2018.

- A political action committee plans to file a new initiative to get the legalization of marijuana on the Arizona ballot in 2018.

A similar measure, Proposition 205, was denied by voters in November of last year, but this new initiative has a few differences.

Backers of the new initiative say they want recreational marijuana regulated like tobaccos products, but users would have to be at least 21 years old to buy it.

The new initiative needs 150,000 signatures by July to get it on the ballot for 2018.