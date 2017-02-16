SUV smashes into Chandler doughnut shop Arizona News SUV smashes into Chandler doughnut shop Police are looking for a driver who smashed into a Chandler doughnut shop.

The Chandler Police Department says video surveillance shows an SUV crashing into the Boba and Donuts near Kyrene and Chandler Boulevard on February 15. After crashing into the shop, the driver immediately backed up and left the scene.

An employee at a nearby business told police she heard the vehicle's tires before it smashed into the shop. She also says the driver of the SUV yelled at her before leaving the scene.

If you have any information, please contact the Chandler Police Department.