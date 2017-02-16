A Day Without Immigrants: Arizona chef closes restaurants as part of nationwide protest Arizona News A Day Without Immigrants: Arizona chef closes restaurants as part of nationwide protest Here in the valley, at least one restaurant owner has decided to close her doors for the day. Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza will close Barrio Cafe, Barrio Urbano and Barrio Cafe Gran Reserva.

Esparza is a citizen of both the United States and Mexico and the daughter of Mexican immigrants.

At least 50 other businesses in the U.S. plan to take part in what's being called "A Day Without Immigrants" on February 16.

Barrio Cafe among the few AZ shop shut down today for #DayWithoutImmigrants. Instead, many ppl NOT shopping or going to work #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/W7nLqd1JED — Nicole Garcia Fox10 (@Fox10_NicoleG) February 16, 2017