A Day Without Immigrants: Arizona chef closes restaurants as part of nationwide protest

Posted:Feb 16 2017 01:32PM MST

Updated:Feb 16 2017 01:46PM MST

PHOENIX - Here in the valley, at least one restaurant owner has decided to close her doors for the day. Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza will close Barrio Cafe, Barrio Urbano and Barrio Cafe Gran Reserva.

Esparza is a citizen of both the United States and Mexico and the daughter of Mexican immigrants.

At least 50 other businesses in the U.S. plan to take part in what's being called "A Day Without Immigrants" on February 16.

