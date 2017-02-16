30 pounds of heroin found in motorcycle gas tank at Arizona-Mexico border

- Officials say a man from Sonora, Mexico was arrested after he attempted to smuggle heroin at the Arizona-Mexico border entry point in Nogales.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at the Dennis DeConcini crossing found 30 pounds of the drug hidden inside the gas tank of the 32-year-old man's BMW motorcycle.

The heroin has an estimated street value of about $460,000.

The drugs and motorcycle were seized and the man was turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations. His name was not released.