STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

30 pounds of heroin found in motorcycle gas tank at Arizona-Mexico border

Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Posted:Feb 16 2017 01:41PM MST

Updated:Feb 16 2017 02:00PM MST

NOGALES, Ariz. - Officials say a man from Sonora, Mexico was arrested after he attempted to smuggle heroin at the Arizona-Mexico border entry point in Nogales.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at the Dennis DeConcini crossing found 30 pounds of the drug hidden inside the gas tank of the 32-year-old man's BMW motorcycle.

The heroin has an estimated street value of about $460,000.

The drugs and motorcycle were seized and the man was turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations. His name was not released.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories