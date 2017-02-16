$3M in meth, heroin found in RV during traffic stop

- 62 pounds of Methamphetamines and heroin were found in a motor home in Holbrook during a traffic stop on Interstate 40 near Mile Post 292. This case had numerous similarities to the recent Hollywood movie, "We're The Millers." In fact, the DVD video was found inside the vehicle!

A Navajo County deputy became suspicious when he noticed plywood braces on the floor and that the gas tank had been tampered with.

"Upon searching the vehicle MCAT [Major Crimes Apprehension Team] Detectives and Traffic Enforcement Deputies located numerous large bundles of methamphetamine and one bundle of black tar heroin. The bundles weighed anywhere from 3 to 5 pounds each and were covered with black duct tape," stated Susan Baton of the Navajo County Sheriff's Office.

There was also a young child on board the RV.

The street value of the meth is approximately $2.8 million, while the heroin's street value is $136,200.

Two people are now being questioned. Batson says the case is ongoing and the adult suspects' identities have not been released yet.

Sheriff Kelly Clark stated, "I am pleased with my deputies and MCAT’s hard work. It’s a tragedy the minor child was involved."