Doctor details the negative impact sugar has on people Arizona News Doctor details the negative impact sugar has on people One Valley doctor is telling FOX 10's Kari Lake about just how bad Sugar is to an average human being.

- It's a truth that some would say is self-evident: many people like sugar, but the problem is, there can be too much of a good thing.

The rate of obesity in America has nearly tripled over the past five decades, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Diabetes treatments cost Americans $1 billion, per day. New research is also showing that Sugar is responsible for many more health problems.

Now, a Valley doctor is warning people that sugar is in almost everything we eat.

"80% of all the foods in the grocery store has sugar in it," said Dr. Richard Jacoby.

"The Human genome has never been assaulted as viciously as this molecule to our nerves," said Dr. Jacoby..

Despite the warnings, getting people to give up Sugar is a hard sell. So, Scottsdale-based Dr. Jacoby, who is an extremity nerve surgeon, co-wrote a book. He has seen the effects of Sugar first hand, from patients who suffer from Diabetic Neuropathy. He has also treated the severe wounds it can cause.

The book, however, is about much more.

"I think Autism is a part of this equation," said Dr. Jacoby. "I think Alzheimer's for sure is Sugar."

It is Sugar's chemical cousin that worries Dr. Jacoby the most.

"We should be getting off of sugar," said Dr. Jacoby. "Get High Fructose Corn Syrup out of our diet."

High Fructose Corn Syrup, sometimes labeled as HFCS, can be seen on the label of many products. Dr. Jacoby said it is also disguised with other names, like "Glucose Syrup", "Maize Syrup", and "Dahlia Syrup".

"It's a conspiracy to put this sugar into our diet, and disguise them with multiple different words with 'o-s-e' at the end, or 'o-l' words you've never heard of," said Dr. Jacoby.

High Fructose Corn Syrup became a cheaper alternative to Sugar in the 1970s, and it is subsidized by the Government, because it comes from Corn, which is one of America's biggest cash crops. Suddenly, there was a cheaper way to make food taste better, and HFCS started showing up everywhere.

It's not hard to know that there is plenty of Sugar, or HFCS, in soda, candy and cookies. They also, however, lurk in places one would never suspect.

"Power bars, energy drinks, yogurt, certainly bread, because it's so enticing, so convenient," said Dr. Jacoby.

There are also other books and studies on sugar that will generate concern for others, including one on milk.

"Milk is a good food, it's a perfect food. but we homogenize it, mix it together. Well, that's not good. Fat is bad so you take it out, what are you left with? Sugar water. That's all milk is without the fat."

The Sugar industry is not happy about these claims, as one might suspect. Representatives with US Sugar did not return the station's calls or e-mails for comment. In addition, evidence linking sugar to various ailments is often challenged.

Dr. Jacoby, however, said it's there.

"Let's talk about Sutism, because that's the most controversial," said Dr. Jacoby.

Linking Sugar to Autism is nothing new, and people with Autism are encouraged to eat a Sugar-free diet. Dr. Jacoby, however, thinks the problem lies further back - right to conception.

"You have two parents, most pregnancies in the United States are concieved with beer and pizza," said Dr. Jacoby. "you could have a child with Autism because of your diet and not knowing that."

While Dr. Jacoby quit sugar cold cold turkey a few years ago, he does not recommend others taking that approach. Instead, take a gradual approach.

"Start with breakfast," said Dr. Jacoby. "No cereals. That is another killer. To me, Bacon and Eggs is a perfect meal. You want to throw some Spinach in your Omelette, go for it. Butter in your coffee, perfect meal."

Yes. Dr. Jacoby said butter in coffee.

"If you do hot-buttered coffee, you will lose a pound a day, no question about it," said Dr. Jacoby.

For Dr. Jacoby, the formula is simple: cut sugar and add fat, as long as it's natural and and grass-fed.

To learn more about Dr. Jacoby's book on sugar, click here.