Search for suspects in connection with convenience store theft

- The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's help, as they try to identify three suspects who allegedly stole several thousand dollar's worth of alcohol, cigarettes, and lottery tickets from a convenience store in Fountain Hills on February 3.

According to a statement released by the Sheriff's Office on Thursday, the convenience store is located on the 9600 block of Saguaro Boulevard. The suspects, according to officials, are suspects of being involved in several other thefts and burglaries at other convenience stores throughout the Valley.

The first suspect is described by Sheriff's officials as:

Black female in her 20s or 30s

Medium build

About 5' 8" tall

Wearing blue jeans, grey sweatshirt, blue baseball hat, and stud earrings

The second suspect is described by Sheriff's officials as:

Caucasian male in his mid 20s

Medium build

Wearing black pants, black hoodie jacket

Has teardrop tattoo under his right cheek and a tattoo on the top of his right hand

The third suspect is described by Sheriff's officials as:

Hispanic male, approximately 20 years old

Average build

Wearing grey sweatpants, blue sweatshirt, grey beanie hat

Has thin moustache

Anyone with information should contact the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at (602) 876-1011.