I-10 freeway closure postponed, due to rain

- Officials with Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) said a planned weekend closure of eastbound I-10 between 75th and 51st avenues has been postponed.

According to a statement released by ADOT on Thursday, the planned closure would have allowed work crews to prepare a work zone for the construction of a South Mountain Freeway interchange.

According to ADOT officials, the closure, which was postponed due to forecasts calling for rain, will be rescheduled for a future weekend.