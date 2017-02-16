STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

I-10 freeway closure postponed, due to rain

Posted:Feb 16 2017 04:21PM MST

Updated:Feb 16 2017 04:21PM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Officials with Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) said a planned weekend closure of eastbound I-10 between 75th and 51st avenues has been postponed.

According to a statement released by ADOT on Thursday, the planned closure would have allowed work crews to prepare a work zone for the construction of a South Mountain Freeway interchange.

According to ADOT officials, the closure, which was postponed due to forecasts calling for rain, will be rescheduled for a future weekend.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories