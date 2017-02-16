Weekend Valley freeway closures announced

- Officials with the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) have released a list of weekend freeway restrictions and closures.

I-17

Due to construction, northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane between 19th Avenue and Van Buren Street. The restriction will begin at 10:00 p.m. on Friday, and is scheduled to end at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

US 60

Eastbound US 60, according to officials, will have two total closures, to allow crews to install traffic flow detectors.

From 10:00 p.m. on Friday, to 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, the freeway will be closed between Greenfield and Higley Roads. The eastbound onramp at Val Vista Drive will also be closed.

From 10:00 p.m. on Saturday to 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, the freeway will be closed between Higley and Power Roads. The eastbound onramps at Val Vista Drive and Greenfield Road will also be closed.

A planned closure of the I-10 in the West Valley has been postponed, due to forecast of rain.

ADOT officials are recommending drivers to consider alternate routes.