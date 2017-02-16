Father of murdered woman still hopeful his daughter's killers will be caught Arizona News Father of murdered woman still hopeful his daughter's killers will be caught The father of a murdered Scottsdale woman has not lost hope that her daughter's killers will be caught. FOX 10's Stefania Okolie reports.

- Friday is marks the anniversary of Allison Feldman's death. Her murder has haunted the Valley, and stumped police.

Two years ago, Feldman, who was 31 at the time, was murdered in her home in Scottsdale, and the killer is still on the loose.

Investigators said they have DNA evidence in the case, but have been unable to find a match, thus far.

On Thursday, Allison's father, Harley spoke with FOX 10. He was at Alison's former home, a place he said where he feels closest to Allison.

"We feel sort of part of the house," said Feldman.

Feldman said he still misses Allison.

"I miss calling her I used talk to her a couple times a day," said Feldman. "My wife would talk to her four, five times a day. Her sister would talk to her a couple times a day."

Allison's murder took place in February of 2015. Scottsdale Police believe Allison was killed between 8:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m.. According to investigators, Allison was found in a pool of blood, undressed, and had been hit in the head.

Almost two years later, there is still no arrests made, but Allison's father feels they could be coming close to justice. The family has not lost hope.

"We have a lot hope that it will be solved," said Feldman. "We don't know when, but police are still working on some of the physical evidence that they took, and I meet with them once a month. They're doing a lot of work."

Anyone with information on the case should call Scottsdale Police.