Valley couple shares the same love for beer Arizona News Valley couple shares the same love for beer For Derek Osborne and his wife, Melissa, their love for each other can only be matched by their love of beer.

- For Derek Osborne and his wife, Melissa, their love for each other can only be matched by their love of beer.

Derek is a brewer at Pedal Haus in Tempe and Melissa is a brewer at Four Peaks, but they first met more than a decade ago while working together at BJ's Brewhouse.

"We're just really best friends, we hung out all the time at work, obviously working 12-hour days together day and night," Melissa said.

It didn't take long for their friendship to blossom into something more, even after they moved on to separate breweries. According to Derek, the real spark began with a Bon Jovi song.

"We were at a bar and Bon Jovi, 'It's my life,' came on and she turned around and kissed me," he said.

While fate may have brought them together, it's their love of beer that keeps their relationship strong. They say working in the same profession means they can relate to the same day-to-day challenges that come with brewing beer.

They almost always agree on where to spend their down time.

"Cause we don't think about, 'I wanna go here, she wants to go there,' we both want to go somewhere," Derek said. "'Hey, is there good beer there?' Yeah, Germany would be cool, that be good."

Neither Derek or Melissa have plans to work together again and as of now, they have no plans to open their own brewery.

So what's on tap for their future?

"I look forward to another 15 to 20 years of doing it," Derek said.