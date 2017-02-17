Leptospirosis outbreak kills 40 dogs in the Valley Arizona News Leptospirosis outbreak kills 40 dogs in the Valley An illness that has killed 40 dogs is spreading in the Valley.

The illness is called leptospirosis and most of the cases have been in Scottsdale and Fountain Hills.

Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection and has symptoms similar to the flu. The illness is contagious and can be spread through water. Officials say there is a vaccine for leptospirosis, but it is in short supply.

The Arizona Animal Welfare League has about 50 doses of the vaccine and is hosting a vaccine clinic on February 18 near 40th Street and Washington.

The vaccine will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.