Cement truck rollover crash snarls traffic on Loop 101

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Feb 17 2017 08:21AM MST

Updated:Feb 17 2017 09:20AM MST

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Traffic is backed up on Loop 101 northbound at McDonald due to a cement truck rollover crash that's blocking all lanes.

"Traffic can exit at McDonald, but drivers should consider exiting ahead of the closure to avoid long delays. Also, motorists should consider alternate routes, including State Route 51," stated Garin Groff of the Arizona Department of Transportation.

ADOT says there is no estimated time to re-open the northbound Loop 101 lanes. The southbound lanes remain open.

