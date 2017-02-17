Glendale police arrest 'Trench Coat Flasher'

White House denies National Guard immigration-roundup report

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Feb 17 2017 09:27AM MST

Updated:Feb 17 2017 09:27AM MST

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Police have arrested a man who they say flashed several high school girls at a bus stop near 65th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

The Glendale Police Department says 34-year-old Ezequiel Gardea Diaz has been arrested after he allegedly flashed his genitals and masturbated in front of three 14-to-15-year-old girls at the bus stop between February 2 and 8.

Diaz was arrested after the incidents were reported to Glendale High School and after detectives performed multiple days of surveillance in the area. 

Diaz faces indecent exposure, trespassing and possession of illegal drugs and a handgun charges.

The investigation is ongoing.


