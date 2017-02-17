Spray turns people and pets reflective Arizona News Spray turns people and pets reflective A spray that is starting to gain traction in the U.S. allows people to become reflective at night, thus reducing the dangers a runner or cyclist face on the road. FOX 10's John Hook reports.

There have been numerous stories of bicyclists or runners hit by cars out on the road, especially at light.

It's not hard to imagine that the roads could be deadly, even dangerous. That could be a stark contrast to the Valley of the Sun, with its beautiful vistas and great weather. In fact, Arizona is now one of ten deadliest states for cyclists and runners.

One company, however, has come up with an invention to make runners and bicyclists more visible. It's called Albedo 100 Reflective Spry, and it's non-toxic and water-soluble. Cyclists and Runners would spray it on like they do sunscreen. In daytime, the spray in invisible, but at night, the spray lights a person up like a Christmas Tree.

Albedo 100 was developed in Sweden for protection. The twist in this story is it wasn't developed to protect cyclists or runners, but reindeer. The creature was causing horrific accidents because motorists couldn't see them at night. The spray was used to spray the reindeer's antler, and it worked.

Developers then began to look for other uses.

"A lot of athletes and people serious about training, they don't want to wear gadget light sources on their helmet," said Chad Larkin with Albedo 100. "They just want to go out like they are in the gym."

People are finding all kinds of uses for the spray, now that it's widely available.

"Parents spray kids backpacks. Halloween was very popular," said Larkin. "Parents buy it for their children, spray it on their costumes so they really didn't have to worry about their kids as they're going around the neighborhood."

Road crews, fire, police, and the military are all experimenting with it. The spray comes in three different applications: one for people, one for pets, and a more permanent spray that can be used on hard surfaces.

The spray is starting to gain traction in the U.S., after it became wildly popular in the U.K. and Europe.