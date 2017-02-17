I-10 offramp closed due to protest

STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

I-10 offramp closed due to protest

Posted:Feb 17 2017 03:58PM MST

Updated:Feb 17 2017 04:36PM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) officers were seen blocking off the I-10 eastbound offramp at 16th Street Friday afternoon, in preparation for a protest in the area.

ADOT officials also announced the closure on its verified Twitter page.

According to an event page on Facebook, an "Anti-Fascist March" is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. in the area. According to FOX 10's Danielle Miller, approximately 30 protesters were at the scene, as of 4:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix on-air, online, and on Social Media for further information.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories