I-10 offramp closed due to protest

- Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) officers were seen blocking off the I-10 eastbound offramp at 16th Street Friday afternoon, in preparation for a protest in the area.

ADOT officials also announced the closure on its verified Twitter page.

The eastbound I-10 exit ramp at 16th Street is closed due to law enforcement activity. #phxtraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 17, 2017

According to an event page on Facebook, an "Anti-Fascist March" is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. in the area. According to FOX 10's Danielle Miller, approximately 30 protesters were at the scene, as of 4:30 p.m.

Heavy police presence on and around bridge. About 30 protesters out here now. #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/BwzW5ODBHW — Danielle Miller (@Fox10Danielle) February 17, 2017

