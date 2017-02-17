Phoenix prepares for incoming weekend storm Arizona News Phoenix prepares for incoming weekend storm Phoenix is getting ready for what could be a wet weekend. FOX 10's Steve Krafft reports.

- On Friday, California was hit with a massive Winter Storm system that could mean a wet weekend for Arizona, as the storm moves inland.

At Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, the storm's impact is already being felt, with delays or cancelations reported for certain flights going to California.

In other parts of Phoenix, some events have been postponed, due to the rain forecast.

"We looked at the forecast, and with the holiday [President's Day] on Monday and the clear weather, we thought it made the best sense to move it there," said Josh Rawitch with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The D-Backs were scheduled to host a "Fan Fest" on Saturday.

In addition, the Arizona Crushbrew Festival on the Scottsdale Waterfront is also rescheduled.

"It was going to be right here along the canal this Saturday and Sunday," said Debbie Fiorentino with the festival. "We have been watching the weather, we decided to move to March 4th and 5th."

In addition, a stretch of the I-10 in the West Valley originally set to take place this weekend was also postponed.

Some events, however, are scheduled to take place in spite of the forecast. The Chandler Scitech Festival, scheduled to be held outside the Chandler Public Library, is scheduled to happen on Saturday.