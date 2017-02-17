Family remembers slain woman as police continue to search for her killer Arizona News Family remembers slain woman as police continue to search for her killer The family of a slain Scottsdale woman is marking a grim anniversary, as police continue to search for her killer. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.

- Friday marked a somber anniversary for the family of a murdered Scottsdale woman.

Two years ago Friday, Allison Feldman, who was 31 at the time, was found dead inside her home. Feldman;s body was in a pool of blood in a hallway, having suffered a major head trauma. A towel was reportedly wrapped around her head.

No arrests have been made so far in Feldman's case. Police believe they have the killer's DNA, but no suspects have been identified so far.

Feldman's family is scheduled to host a vigil at the Scottsdale Justice Center on Friday night.

"I've lost sleep over it," said John Heinzelman with the Scottsdale Police Department. He has been trying to solve the Feldman case for two years.

Police have collected over 400 pieces of evidence from the house, interviewed more than 170 people, and have followed leads that have taken them out of state.

National databases have failed to come up with a match for the killer's DNA that was collected.

"This person could be incarcerated in another state and we haven't found that out yet. It could be someone who's never been arrested. It could be someone who's only been arrested for misdemeanors," said Heinzelman.

Detectives do know someone entered Feldman's home and killed her, in between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m., and there is no sign of a forced entry. A neighbor's surveillance camera that faces Feldman's driveway did not show anyone suspicious going through the front of the home.

Feldman's boyfriend, who found her dead the next day and called police, is not considered a suspect.

Detectives are still focusing on the neighborhood, knocking on doors, and talking to people. They are also asking for neighbors to voluntarily offer a sample of their DNA.

A majority of the neighbors already have.

"At this point, it's sort of used as a rule-out method, as well as, 'this could be our person'," said Heinzelman.

There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information should call Scottsdale Police.

