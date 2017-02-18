Armed men rob two Circle K stores within a few hours Arizona News Armed men rob two Circle K stores in two days Police are looking for three armed men who robbed two Circle K's in just two days.

According to Sgt. James Rothschild with Silent Witness, the three male suspects entered the Circle K at 20th Avenue and Van Buren at about 10:30pm on January 28th. They are also accused of robbing a Circle K at 9th Street and Van Buren the following day, January 29th, just after midnight.

In both cases police say the three suspects entered the Circle K stores with weapons drawn. They held workers at gunpoint behind the counter, according to police, forced them to open the register and stole money and cigarettes. Two of the suspects were armed with handguns, and a third suspect was carryng a large crow bar.

If you know who the suspects are, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You can remain anonymous and there is a cash reward involved.