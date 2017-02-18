Car bursts into flames on US-60, caught on ADOT cameras Arizona News Car bursts into flames on US-60, caught on ADOT cameras Arizona Department of Transportation cameras capture the scene of an accident on US-60 westbound near Mill Avenue in Tempe. A scene that became dangerous and a fire quickly swallowed one of the cars involved in the crash.

Casandra Perez noticed thick clouds of black smoke filling the air.

"We had saw like black fumes, like really huge, as we pulled up to see there was a huge fire," said Perez.

The flames burning for about three minutes before fire crews arrived and put it out.

Like many others, Perez was only thinking of one thing.

"I hope everybody got out of the car safe, there were no injuries," said Perez.

Two westbound lanes on US-60 shut down for hours as crews worked to clear the accident. It appears three cars were involved.

The one that went up in flames, with the most damaged, charred and the front end was smashed in. The SUV with the hood wide open, and another car banged up on the driver side.

"I was really worried at first, like about the people in the car and if everybody got out ok," said Perez.