Two officers, two nurses injured in assault

Two Phoenix Police officers & two nurses were injured by a suspect armed with screwdriver last night.

Police say the suspect forced his way into a medical facility near 38th St & Bell at about 8pm on Saturday. The male suspect was reportedly yelling and threatening employees with a screwdriver.

Two nurses suffered puncture wounds to their hands and wrists while trying to calm the man down. The suspect was reportedly in a wheelchair and fled the facility. Officers caught up with the suspect, who threatened officers with the screwdriver. Officers used a taser to subdue the man. Two officers were injured while they took the suspect into custody.

Both nurses were taken to the hospital to be treated for puncture wounds; one officer was hospitalized with a serious injury, and the officer is expected to be okay.