7-year-old's neck pierced with arrow at archery range

The arrow was in a pouch attached to her hip as they walked the course.

Rescue crews say it went in about an inch.

When they were first called, they imagined the worst, just like many others who were on the course.

Archery experts say this is very unusual and truly a freak accident.