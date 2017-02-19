Laveen family suffers tragedy after toddler drowns in backyard pool Arizona News Laveen family suffers tragedy after toddler drowns in backyard pool We bring you sad news out of Laveen where a 2-year-old boy suddenly drowned Sunday afternoon.

We bring you sad news out of Laveen where a 2-year-old boy suddenly drowned Sunday afternoon.

Police say the family found him in their backyard pool earlier this afternoon.

“Awful.. I started crying.”

Tonight a neighborhood in Laveen is filled with heartbreak as a family learned today that they lost their 2-year-old son.

“Everybody was screaming, crying.”

Around 1:00 p.m. this afternoon officers say a family on West Olney Avenue called 911 after their baby boy was found at the bottom of their backyard pool.

He was unresponsive.

“I just saw them trying to revive someone; and then when I walked out I saw where it was a baby on the stretcher.”

The scene brought those nearby to tears.

“I feel bad.” “I feel bad, real bad you know, sad.”

The family and the boy are well known to those in the neighborhood.

“They’re very active. The kids are out. She works, she’s in the yard cleaning it up and she has somebody in charge of watching the baby or she’s watching…”

Many on this block are in disbelief at what happened.

They recalled their own moments meeting the baby boy.

“I’ve seen the baby. I went to his first birthday party.”