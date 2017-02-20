Skiers, snowboarders spend time on the slopes

NEAR FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (KSAZ) - As a weekend storm dumped snow in the high country, skiers and snowboarders could now be more thrilled to spend the President's Day weekend in the north.
FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
NEAR FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (KSAZ) - As a weekend storm dumped snow in the high country, skiers and snowboarders could now be more thrilled to spend the President's Day weekend in the north.
FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports.