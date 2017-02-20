STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

PLAY BALL! Diamondbacks Fans gather for Fan Fest following weekend storm

Posted:Feb 20 2017 07:10PM MST

Updated:Feb 20 2017 07:10PM MST

President's Day was a time for fans of the Arizona Diamondbacks to celebrate, and show the love for the MLB team.

On Monday afternoon, a Fan Fest that was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday finally took place at the Salt River Fields in Scottsdale. The event was rescheduled due to weekend storms.

Monday's weather condition was better than conditions over the weekend, and while the Diamondbacks had a less-than-stellar 2016 season, some fans are looking forward to 2017.

FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.


