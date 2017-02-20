PLAY BALL! Diamondbacks Fans gather for Fan Fest following weekend storm Arizona News PLAY BALL! Diamondbacks Fans gather for Fan Fest following weekend storm Diamondbacks Fans gather for Fan Fest, after it was rescheduled. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.

President's Day was a time for fans of the Arizona Diamondbacks to celebrate, and show the love for the MLB team.

On Monday afternoon, a Fan Fest that was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday finally took place at the Salt River Fields in Scottsdale. The event was rescheduled due to weekend storms.

Monday's weather condition was better than conditions over the weekend, and while the Diamondbacks had a less-than-stellar 2016 season, some fans are looking forward to 2017.

