Services to be held for late Phoenix fire captain Tuesday

A date has been set for the memorial services of late Phoenix Fire Captain Crystel Rezzonico.

According to Phoenix Fire Department, Rezzonico, 56, died on Friday. She reportedly suffered traumatic brain injury following a crash involving a fire engine she was on, in August 2009.

Services are scheduled to take place at 10:30 a.m., at the Christ Church of the Valley in Peoria. According to fire officials, Rezzonico's memorial service will be a "line of duty death memorial service", with full honors.

Following the services, officials said Rezzonico will be taken, via a procession, to the Greenwood Memorial Lawn for burial.