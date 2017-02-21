FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Police investigating possible murder-suicide in Phoenix

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Feb 21 2017 04:25AM MST

Updated:Feb 21 2017 04:47AM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide after a man and woman were found dead inside a southwest Phoenix home.

Phoenix police say officers found the couple dead inside a home near 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road at about 10 p.m. on Monday night.

Investigators say four children, ranging in ages from 1 to 15 years old, were also found inside the home, but were not injured. Police also say it appears on of the children dialed 911.

