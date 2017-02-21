Police investigating possible murder-suicide in Phoenix

- Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide after a man and woman were found dead inside a southwest Phoenix home.

Phoenix police say officers found the couple dead inside a home near 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road at about 10 p.m. on Monday night.

Investigators say four children, ranging in ages from 1 to 15 years old, were also found inside the home, but were not injured. Police also say it appears on of the children dialed 911.

Neighborhood near 63rd Ave & Lower Buckeye shut down for murder/suicide investigation. Man & woman dead, 4 kids in home @ time, all unharmed pic.twitter.com/wKZLNnWG0T — Liz Kotalik FOX 10 (@LizKotalikFOX10) February 21, 2017

