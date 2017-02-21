Valley 7th-grader awarded 'America's Top Youth Volunteer' Arizona News Valley 7th-grader awarded 'America's Top Youth Volunteer' Thirteen-year-old Lauren Bayse is athletic, beautiful and a model student, but more than that, she's a problem solver. That's why she stumbled upon an empty storage space at school while putting golf clubs away.

She didn't see just a closet, Lauren saw potential.

"As I came in here more and I saw it... school needed," she said.

After Lauren submitted a written proposal, her idea was approved by the school and she got tow work.

"After seeing that our school... this is what we needed," she said.

It wasn't long before word spread about Lauren's project and several other students jumped at the chance to help.

"Putting the library together... we actually all wanted to do it," DeJanna said.

They worked mornings, lunch hours and free periods to transform the empty room into so much more.

"It's turned out so much better than I ever imagined it would be," Lauren said.

Lauren's mom says she couldn't be more proud, adding this really is the beginning of a new chapter.

"We basically teach our kids... so it's a learning process either way," she said.