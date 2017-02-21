Police: Woman arrested after hitting patrol car, leading officers on chase Arizona News Police: Woman arrested after hitting patrol car, leading officers on chase Police have identified a woman who allegedly led officers on a chase after she hit a patrol car.

Chandler police say 33-year-old Enriqutta Herrera was arrested on February 20 after she refused to pull over for officers, backed into a patrol car and led police on a chase in the East Valley.

Police say someone reported Herrera as an impaired driver near Warner Road and Arizona Avenue and when officers tried to pull her over, she refused and backed into a patrol car. Herrera then put her car in drive and drove towards an officer. The officer tripped on a concrete median and suffered minor injuries to his hand.

Herrera then left the scene and led officers on a pursuit. Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies caught up to Herrera near Power and Riggs Roads, but again, she refused to get out of her car.

Deputies had to break a window to stop her and get her out of the car. Herrera's husband claims she suffers from bipolar disorder and was on medication.

Investigators say Herrera was not impaired and she's been charged with aggravated assault and unlawful flight.

The investigation is ongoing.