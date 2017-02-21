Immigration enforcement: U.S. to expand pool of people targeted for deportation

- It's an aggressive plan -- no word yet on how it would be paid for, but it's a move that has some people afraid and others who say it's about time. And to demonstrate that sharp division of opinion, we visited two places: the Mexican Consulate in Phoenix and a crowded breakfast and lunch place in Mesa.

The Iowa Cafe is a very popular spot in the East Valley for some good old-fashioned midwestern home cooking. There is a lot of support here for the new deportation policy.

"Well, I think it is great. I think it is overdue. I think it should have been done eight years ago and kept up," said Mike Weiss, who supports President Donald Trump's immigration policy.

Marcia Weiss added, "I agree with my husband. I think that they shouldn't be here if they're coming over illegal.. Everybody else has to work here, why not them?"

"Years and years ago, our immigrants came over to New York. They didn't have illegal driver's licenses or birth certificates.. they did things the legal way," said another woman at the restaurant.

A different response when we talked to people outside the Mexican Consulate in Phoenix -- people came here seeking advice and some were fearful of what might happen next.

"Yes, we are scared to go to work. There's a lot of fear. We're scared while driving they could detain us for whatever reason. I feel they are going to be really hard with us," said a woman.

"We just want to work. We ask you to understand our situation," said a man from Mexico. "We are hungry. We just want a better future for our families."

He added that he would like to stay here, but if he can't, he will go back home with his head held high.

Meanwhile, the American Civil Liberties Union is wary of the new immigration policy.

"Well, the things we are most concerned about with these deportation priorities is whether everybody will be allowed due process they are entitled to under our Constitution," said Steve Kilar of the ACLU.

